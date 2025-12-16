Los Angeles 2028 organizers promise affordable Olympic tickets amid World Cup controversy

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Summer Olympics have promised that there will be affordable tickets for the Games that start in less than three years time.

On Monday, LA28 announced fans would be able to register for tickets from January 14, 2026 and that at least one million would be priced at $28, according to Reuters.

“Every sport starts at $28 and that’s not just lip service to a couple tickets in the corner of some venue, but a meaningful number of tickets,” said Allison Katz-Mayfield, LA28’s senior vice president of Games delivery revenue, per Reuters.

“We’re looking at at least a million tickets at $28 and we’ve got about a third of our tickets under $100.”

After fans register on January 14, they will enter into a random ticket draw and hope to receive a time slot in which to purchase tickets later in 2026.

FIFA World Cup criticism

LA28’s decision comes amid widespread criticism of soaring ticket prices for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Global soccer governing body FIFA launched its third phase of ticket sales last week, with fans discovering the cheapest seat for the final would cost them more than $4,000.

Amid the backlash, FIFA said five million ticket requests were made in the first 24 hours of the third phase being launched and confirmed it would reinvest the revenue it generates “to fuel the growth of football.”

FIFA, though, had also promised it would be an affordable World Cup for fans, so many Olympic enthusiasts might wait to see a confirmed list of prices for LA28 before getting too excited.

CNN Sports has reached out to LA28 for comment about when a confirmed list of prices will be made available but has not yet received a reply.

Los Angeles has already hosted two Olympics, in 1932 and 1984, with venues for the latest edition laid out across the sprawling city.

The next Summer Olympics will begin on July 14, 2028 with the opening ceremony and will run until July 30, 2028. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 15, 2028 and close on August 27, 2028.

