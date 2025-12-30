New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs denies accusations of assault and strangulation

By Jill Martin, Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, facing charges for strangulation and assault, is denying the accusations against him, according to statements from his attorney and from the NFL team.

According to CNN affiliate WCVB in Boston, citing court documents from Dedham District Court in Massachusetts, Diggs is accused of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges from an alleged incident December 2.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the Patriots said in a statement to CNN Sports.

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

A spokesman from the NFL told CNN Sports that the league is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Patriots and had no further comment at this time.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations,” Diggs’ attorney David Meier said to CNN Sports in a statement. “They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated – because they did not occur.”

Diggs, 32, has been a key part of the Patriots’ resurgence this season as the team sits 13-3 heading into the final week of the regular season. He leads the team in receptions (82) and receiving yards (970) through 16 games and has four touchdowns.

According to WCVB, Diggs would be arraigned January 23, two days before the AFC championship game.

