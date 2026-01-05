Cleveland Browns fire Kevin Stefanski as NFL coaching carousel continues

By Kevin Dotson, Frank Nunns OConnell, CNN

(CNN) — As the NFL’s Super Bowl hopefuls begin mapping their path to the Vince Lombardi Trophy, those teams that missed out on the playoffs begin rebuilding for next year.

For some teams, that involves a shake-up in the coaching staff and front office. The tradition is so established that it even has an informal nickname: “Black Monday.”

Browns let go of Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns kicked off the infamous day in the NFL calendar by relieving Kevin Stefanski of head coaching duties after six seasons in charge of the team, the franchise announced in a statement.

Cleveland ended the 2025 regular season with a 5-12 record, finishing bottom of the AFC North for a second consecutive season. Stefanski finished his tenure with the Browns with a 45-56 record.

Stefanski was hired by the organization in 2020 and led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2002 and its first playoff victory in 26 years. He was also a two-time NFL Coach of the Year with the organization in 2020 and 2023, becoming only the 16th coach to win the award multiple times.

“This was a difficult decision and today is a tough day for our organization because of the impact Kevin has had and the deep, meaningful relationships he has built across our building,” Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement Monday.

“After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude,” Stefanski said in the statement.

“When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms. I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated.”

Falcons fire Morris after two seasons

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons got a headstart on the rest of the league, announcing the firing of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

The move came despite the Falcons finishing the season on a four-game winning streak to end the campaign at 8-9 in a three-way tie atop the NFC South, though the Carolina Panthers won the division through a series of tiebreakers.

A five-game losing skid in the middle of the season doomed Atlanta’s playoff hopes and likely sealed Morris’ and Fontenot’s fates.

Morris served as Falcons head coach for two seasons, finishing with an identical 8-9 record in both campaigns. Fontenot accumulated a 37-48 record in five seasons as the team’s GM.

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank in a team statement.

“The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership.”

The team says it will immediately begin concurrent searches to fill both positions.

