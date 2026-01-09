NHL’s Ottawa Senators condemn ‘trolls and sick people’ after rumors about player spread online

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The NHL’s Ottawa Senators say they are “extremely disappointed” and “disgusted” to see rumors about goaltender Linus Ullmark spread online.

Ullmark was granted a leave of absence for “personal reasons” last month, with Senators general manager Steve Staios saying at the time that the starting goaltender had the full support of the organization.

Unsubstantiated rumors have since spread across social media, speculating on the reason for Ullmark’s absence.

On Thursday, though, Staios released an explosive statement condemning those who continue to spread stories or add to the spiraling rumor mill.

“Our organization was extremely disappointed to read the completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club,” he said.

“Linus is away from our team for personal reasons and he has the entire organization’s support. We asked that people respect his privacy, but clearly that request was not heard by the lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet.

“We are disgusted that outside forces are attempting to disrupt our hockey club. This statement will put an end to the ridiculous speculation that spread online.”

Ullmark last played for the Senators on December 27 and was pulled in the second period after conceding four goals in 14 shots against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 32-year-old Swede joined the Senators from the Boston Bruins in June 2024 and signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension with Ottawa last October, according to the Associated Press.

He has since been replaced in the Senators’ roster and was not named in Sweden’s squad for the Winter Olympics next month.

There is currently no timeline for his return to the Senators.

