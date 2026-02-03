US Winter Olympics hospitality space changed from ‘Ice House’ to ‘Winter House’ following anti-ICE protests

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Three US Olympic bodies have changed the name of their shared athlete hospitality space at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics from “Ice House” to “Winter House,” following widespread protests in both Italy and the US over the role and conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

US Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating banded together to create a “hospitality house” for “Olympians, their families and valued partners” at a hotel in Milan for the Winter Olympics, according to a statement released in September. At the time, the space was dubbed “Ice House.”

But in the intervening months, ICE has become a byword for US President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown and its heavy-handed enforcement tactics, which resulted in federal immigration agents fatally shooting two US citizens – Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti – in Minneapolis last month.

US Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating confirmed the name change to CNN on Tuesday, saying that “our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games.”

“This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event,” they added in a joint statement. CNN has also contacted the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for comment.

Anti-ICE protests swept across the US last month, and they spilled over into Italy too when US officials announced that ICE agents would be deployed to assist American security operations at the Winter Olympics.

While US officials said that this was standard practice and clarified the agency’s role, it prompted protests in Milan, petitions and opposition from current and former lawmakers.

This anti-ICE backlash has extended beyond the Winter Olympics, as some businesses worldwide have started distancing themselves from the agency.

American figure skater and medal hope Amber Glenn said changing the name of the hospitality space was “wise.”

“It’s unfortunate that the term ‘ice’ isn’t something we can embrace because of what’s happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing,” she told reporters, per Reuters, after practice in Milan on Monday.

“Unfortunately, in my own country, it is very upsetting and very distressing to see. And I can’t imagine how people who have been impacted by that directly feel. So I think it’s wise that we change something as minute as a name if it is able to make anyone feel more comfortable.”

The hospitality area will host medal celebrations, watch parties, sponsored events and meet-and-greets with notable figures from figure skating, hockey and speed skating.

And while it isn’t open to the public, broadcaster NBC will feature the venue in its coverage “offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse” into athletes’ life at the Games, according to the September press release.

