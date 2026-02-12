Julia Simon wins biathlon gold but credit card fraud conviction involving beaten teammate causes controversy

By Frank Nunns OConnell, Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

(CNN) — Gold medal winners are usually the most popular people at the Winter Olympics but Julia Simon, who clinched gold in the women’s biathlon 15km individual race on Wednesday, is currently surrounded by controversy.

It all stems from when the 29-year-old French biathlete was convicted of committing credit card fraud against a national teammate in October and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence and $17,820 (€15,000) fine, according to the Associated Press.

Simon – who has won 10 world championship golds as well as forming part of France’s gold-winning mixed relay biathlon team in Italy – was found to have used the bank card of France teammate Justine Braisaz-Bouchet to spend more than $2,380 (€2,000); she was also found guilty of using the team physiotherapist’s card details to make purchases in 2021 and 2022, according to AP.

She denied the crime for three years after it came to light in 2023, claiming she had been the victim of identity theft. But during a hearing in October, according to AP, she admitted her guilt after photos of the credit cards were found on her phone.

“I can’t explain it. I don’t remember doing it. I can’t make sense of it,” she said during the hearing, according to local French newspaper Le Dauphine Libere, per AP.

According to the Guardian, Braisaz-Bouchet said she had been subjected to online abuse after things were revealed, saying, “It has made a lot of people angry. The story came out in 2023, after Julia Simon’s great season, and for many people, I was the troublemaker.”

The French Ski Federation (FFS) imposed a six-month ban based on her actions, five months of which were suspended, allowing her to participate in the Games despite much speculation that she might have been prevented from competing at Milan Cortina. The FFS also fined Simon $35,660 (€30,000) – half of which was suspended.

Making Simon’s gold medal win even more awkward, Braisaz-Bouchet also competed in Wednesday’s race, finishing 80th in the standings.

“It’s a lot of feelings when you are standing on the podium,” Simon said after clinching gold.

“You think about your doubts, your good moments, your bad moments, the people who helped you. I’m really proud of myself today.”

Simon later told Eurosport, “What I would like now, in all honesty, is for you to leave me in peace.

“I would like you to leave me be and to perform. The page has been turned within the team – we have spoken about it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.