Team USA writes another chapter in its hockey rivalry with Canada. It’s one they’ll want to read again

Milan, Italy (CNN) — Two minutes and four seconds.

That’s all that stood between Team USA and a gutting loss in the women’s hockey final on Thursday.

For much of the game, the US players had huffed and puffed but failed to find a way past Canada’s stubborn defense – more notably, its brilliant goalie, Ann-Renee Desbiens.

But from the jaws of defeat, Team USA pulled off an astonishing Olympic comeback, sending the players leaving Italy with gold medals swinging around their necks.

It’s a night that will be remembered for two moments.

First came history-making Hilary Knight’s late equalizer in the third period. The goal triggered a collective release of tension from everyone rooting for the team, but the relief quickly turned to nerves as overtime loomed.

Both teams had early chances to snatch the Olympic title from the other, but the second moment of the night belonged to Megan Keller.

With pressure levels reaching a breaking point, the 29-year-old stepped up and, with one incredible deke and one backhanded flick of her stick, wrote a chapter in this rivalry’s history that will be remembered for quite some time.

Her goal, just four minutes into OT, triggered frenzied celebrations from her team. Helmets, gloves and sticks were strewn all over the ice, as US fans jumped all over each other in the stands.

“I was just trying to make a move, take a chance. I was trying to win, not play to not lose. That’s what we talked about in the locker room. We wanted to go out and take it,” Keller said after securing the 2-1 overtime win.

“In my view, this is the best hockey team the world has ever seen.”

“Just the effort and the faith that we kept through this four-year journey is something very special.”

As for Canada? Just pure heartbreak. None of the players moved after conceding the winner. It barely looked like they could talk. It took a few minutes after the goal for reality to dawn on them and for players to start consoling each other. Never has winning a silver medal felt like such a gut-punch.

The contrast in emotions continued long after the end of the game. While waiting for the medal ceremony, the US team was a bundle of energy, buzzing with an excitement that made it hard for players to stand still.

As for Canada, its women looked like statues, staring into space, likely replaying the moment that cost them Olympic glory.

“We really wanted it. We did everything we could for one another, but we fell just inches short. Heartbreaking,” Canada’s Laura Stacey told reporters after picking up her silver medal.

“Sports and hockey are not easy and I think it’s heartbreaking, but I could not be more proud of this group.”

Another glorious chapter

This was the final that everyone had expected before players even stepped foot in Milan. The history of these matchups speaks for itself, tracking back generations and transcending the sport itself.

It was the 12th meeting between the two teams at the Winter Games. Canada had the better record, winning on seven of those occasions, but they were facing a US team that had looked unstoppable during the tournament.

Before tonight, the US had recorded five shutouts and scored at least five goals in all its games in Milan. Both teams had also played earlier in the Games, with Team USA winning the round-robin clash 5-0.

But things were not as straightforward when the gold medal was at stake.

It was Canada which started better, putting pressure on the US and exciting thousands of its fans inside the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

It was no surprise, then, when Kristin O’Neill gave the Canadians the lead less than a minute into the second period.

After going behind, though, Team USA started turning the screw. Despite applying bucket loads of pressure, the Americans just couldn’t find a way past the quite stalwart Desbiens.

It looked as though time had run out and that Milan would be another bitter pill to swallow. That was until Knight, a familiar hero, stood up.

With the US captain’s last-gasp equalizer, the veteran wrote herself into US hockey history, becoming the women’s all-time Olympic goals and points leader. It was also her third straight goal in a gold medal game, remarkably, having scored against Canada in 2018 and 2022.

And, if this is to be the legend’s final Olympic Games, then nothing short of the gold medal would have been fitting.

“Team Canada is a phenomenal team, heavy hitters. They went 1-0. We were just trying to lean on them, front and back of the net. It’s a tough team to break.” the 36-year-old Knight said.

“There was no way we were losing this game. That’s all. Simple as that. We had some awesome heavy hitters on the ice. I knew we were going to get possession, so I just had to find a place in front of the net.

The smiles just grew wider as the US players were awarded their medals on the ice – Knight receiving the biggest cheer from both her own teammates and the thousands of supporters who had stayed to watch the ceremony.

After the official ceremony was over, the players had some fun. As fans headed to the exits, the US stars stayed on the ice, skating around with their nation’s flag wrapped around them, their screams of delight heard from the seats at the back of the arena.

They then all gathered together for a team selfie, grins glistening in the reflections of their gold medals.

The photo taken will no doubt be placed into the scrapbook of this historic fixture and it’s a page that the US players won’t ever get tired of revisiting.

