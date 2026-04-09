Rory McIlroy has a share of the Masters lead and a shot at making history at Augusta – again

By Don Riddell, CNN

Augusta, Georgia (CNN) — It took some time, but Rory McIlroy realized there are more mountains left to conquer.

“Honestly, I felt like the career grand slam was my destination, and I got there, and then I realized it wasn’t the destination,” he told CNN Sports on Tuesday. “You think every time you achieve something or have success that you’ll be happy, but then the goalposts move, and they just keep nudging a little bit further and further out of reach.”

He’s playing like a man who’s figured out what that next step looks like.

On Thursday, McIlroy embarked on the next leg of a journey to further cement his legacy, opening the defense of his Masters title with an impressive 5-under-par round of 67 for a share of the lead with Sam Burns; they are two strokes clear of a trio including the 2018 champion Patrick Reed.

The Northern Irishman is already one of just six players to win all four major tournaments, and he’s now in the hunt to join only three men who have won back-to-back titles at Augusta National. The search for the first green jacket is over and so, seemingly, is the valley that followed that highest peak.

The rest of the season, after winning the green jacket, revealed a man unmoored. For so long, the quest for a Masters championship and the green jacket had defined McIlroy’s goals. Afterward, McIlroy cut a sharp figure, seemingly malcontented about something that no one could quite put their finger on.

Returning to Augusta this week now shows a man with a weight off his shoulders and an idea of what the next stages of his career look like. However, he denied to CNN that emulating Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in receiving a green jacket from the club chairman is a goal he’s been aiming for.

“Not really,” he said, “But obviously it would be nice. Certainly wasn’t the forefront of my mind when I started 2026.”

Ever since blowing a four-stroke lead on Sunday at the 2011 Masters, McIlroy had endured a nerve-shredding relationship with Augusta National. After securing The Open Championship in 2014, the Masters was the only major that he needed to conclude his quest, but the closer he inched towards golfing immortality, the further away he seemed to be.

His pursuit of a green jacket became a tortured odyssey, which at times seemed destined to end in heartbreak.

Before the Masters last year, he pulled up to the clubhouse for dinner with Justin Rose and agonized over where to park his car – he revealed that he didn’t want the champions attending their annual dinner to see him from the second-floor veranda.

Now, he’s a bona fide member of that club, and his demeanor this week is of a liberated man, no longer shackled by the weight of expectation.

“For the past 17 years, I just could not wait for the tournament to start,” he said, and this year, “I wouldn’t care if the tournament never started,” he joked.

Patience is a virtue that helped secure the green jacket in 2025 and it was the story of his round again on Thursday. A birdie on the second hole was quickly negated by a bogey on the third, but he bided his time until back-to- back birdies at 8 and 9. He safely navigated his way through Amen Corner and hit the gas on the way out, making three consecutive birdies from the 13th hole.

He said that a missed birdie opportunity on 17 was the only prize he left on the table, and a 67 was a much better score than he felt he deserved.

“I think a fair score for me today would have been like 2-under, maybe, with some of the places I hit it. But I used my head and I didn’t compound mistakes. I feel like I leaned heavily on my experience out there.”

Standing on the first tee as the defending champion, he admitted that his hand was shaking as he pushed his tee into the ground and he struggled to place the ball on top of it.

“I knew I was feeling it, that’s a good thing,” but there is no longer anything to hold him back.

“I think it’s easier for me to make those swings and not worry about where it goes when I know that I can go to the Champions Locker Room and put my green jacket on and have a Coke Zero at the end of the day,” he said.

McIlroy won’t get carried away after one good round of golf, but he could hardly have wished for a better start, his best since a 65 in his ill-fated tournament in 2011 and he’s now just the seventh reigning champion to sit on top of the leaderboard after the first round of his title defense.

With no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, he knows that the course will only get firmer and faster, and he’ll need to keep his wits about him when he tees off in the penultimate group on Friday afternoon.

But the course that has been the stage for his most extreme golfing emotions now feels like home. It’s Augusta that he thinks could yield the most opportunities in his pursuit of additional major titles, the sixth of which might only be three days away.

The-CNN-Wire

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