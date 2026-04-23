Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in 2026 NFL draft

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Fernando Mendoza has had a remarkable last 12 months and the 22-year-old added another milestone on Thursday to his constantly growing resume: Becoming the top selection in the NFL draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the first overall pick

The 22-year-old, who was watching the draft in Coral Gables, Florida, along with his family, was emotional as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the selection.

In the last five months, Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national championship in program history, a perfect 16-0 record, to the university’s first Big Ten football title since 1967. He was also named the Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

“I’m just look forward to getting to work, prove at the next level,” Mendoza told ESPN. “College was fantastic. I am so blessed to have that career but now I step into a great game, the NFL. Looking forward to earning it every single day.”

Mendoza joins exclusive company, becoming the fourth quarterback since 1967 to win the Heisman, a national championship and be selected No. 1, joining Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow and Cam Newton, according to ESPN.

Mendoza also became the first quarterback the Raiders selected with the top pick since Jamarcus Russell in 2007.

On his way to bringing a national title to Bloomington, Indiana, the junior quarterback threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding six more scores on the ground last season.

Mendoza now heads to Sin City, where he join a quarterback room with newly signed Kirk Cousins and Aidan O’Connell.

Cardinals stun in top three

After the New York Jets selected David Bailey with the second overall pick, an edge rusher out of Texas Tech, the Arizona Cardinals had a trick up their sleeve.

The Cards took Notre Dame Jeremiyah Love with the third pick, making the 20-year-old, the highest selected running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 in 2018.

Love will be joining a rebuilding team in the desert that did not have a 100-yard rusher last season.

“It’s just a blessing,” Love told ESPN after being selected. “I feel very honored to represent the running backs and I am going to put on for them. Put on for all football players, put on for Notre Dame, put on for my family. And lastly, put on for the Cardinals. We’re going to do special things together.”

Two Ohio State players rounded out the top five with the Tennessee Titans taking wide reciever Carnell Tate and the New York Giants selecting linebacker Arvell Reese.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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