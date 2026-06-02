Marta Kostyuk dedicates historic French Open quarterfinal win to ‘the ​Ukrainian people’

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — After beating compatriot Elina Svitolina in an all-Ukrainian quarterfinal at Roland Garros 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Tuesday, tennis player Marta Kostyuk was overcome with emotion.

With tears rolling down her face, the 23-year-old addressed the French Open crowd after reaching the first grand slam semifinal of her career, dedicating her achievement to the people of Ukraine who continue to face an uncertain future amid the war with Russia.

“I want ​to start with this historical match that we played today with ​Elina (Svitolina),” she said.

“We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, so ⁠many people dead. I want to give this match to the ​Ukrainian people and their resilience. Thank you. Slava Ukraini.”

It was a tough match on an emotional day in Paris, with several Ukrainian flags seen waving in the stands. This was the first time in the Open Era that two Ukrainians were playing each other in the quarterfinal stage of a grand slam, made all the more poignant after another night of violence in their home country.

At least 18 people were killed in the overnight assault, including six people in Kyiv and 12 others, of which two were children, in Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials. In total, more than 100 people were wounded.

World No. 15 Kostyuk initially got the better of her idol and won the first set, but momentum swung in the second with Svitolina leveling the match.

With the quarterfinal in a frantic deciding set, Kostyuk gathered her composure first to win in one hour and 49 minutes, becoming the first Ukrainian woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

Notably, Kostyuk will now face Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal on Thursday.

Despite being over the moon with her success, world No. 15 Kostyuk quickly praised Svitolina for the legacy she has created both on and off the court.

Svitolina is a former world No. 3 and the most accomplished Ukrainian in WTA history. She has also continued to use her platform to raise awareness of Ukraine’s plight since the war, raising funds to help with the relief effort.

“Of course, I want to point out Elina and her incredible impact on Ukrainian tennis, on Ukrainians, on me, on everyone who is watching. She’s an incredible fighter,” Kostyuk said.

The-CNN-Wire

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