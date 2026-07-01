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It’s a historic win – the first time the USA has advanced past the first knockout game since 2002 and only the second World Cup elimination game victory in American men’s soccer history. It’s the first win for the USA over a European opponent since they l

<i>Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Christian Pulisic reacts after his goal was disallowed.
<i>Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Christian Pulisic reacts after his goal was disallowed.
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Published 8:30 PM

By Kyle Feldscher

SANTA CLARA, California (CNN) — It’s a historic win – the first time the USA has advanced past the first knockout game since 2002 and only the second World Cup elimination game victory in American men’s soccer history. It’s the first win for the USA over a European opponent since they last beat Bosnia in December 2021 – a run of 12 games.

Folarin Balogun’s shot and a freekick from Malik Tillman gave the USA a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina late in the second half. Balogun received a straight red card for a tackle that was deemed to be dangerous play. The USA played with 10 men for the rest of the game and he’ll be suspended for the next match.

Team USA plays Belgium in the next round.

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