Meet the defining soccer rivalry on display in today’s World Cup action

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — I think this is the most exciting day of fixtures since the 2026 World Cup began. We have tournament heavyweights, dark horses, superstar players and one of the most incredible stadiums in the world to talk about in today’s offering.

Brazil, England, Norway and Mexico will all hope to follow France and Morocco into the quarterfinals and avoid the heartbreak felt by Canada and Paraguay yesterday.

But first, let’s focus on a rivalry that’s been bubbling away for a couple of seasons now. One that sees arguably the best defender in the world come up against the best attacker.

The Main Thing: It’s almost time for Erling Haaland and Gabriel to face off

When it was clear Brazil would face Norway in the Round of 16, those in the know instantly thought about two players and one ongoing rivalry.

In the blue corner we have Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães and in the red corner we have Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland. With those two on the same pitch, we can expect fireworks.

Both are familiar foes, clashing on several occasions when playing for their club teams in the Premier League.

For Arsenal, Gabriel is the immovable object at the back. He’s a wily and aggressive player who seems to find motivation in physical battles with the striker he’s marking. Then you have Manchester City’s Haaland, a colossus of a man with a personality just as big. He’s the natural-born goalscorer that fans are willing to pay thousands to watch.

The pair has engaged in some titanic battles in the league, with the rivalry often tipping over into the realm of hostility. There is no doubt the two players have huge respect for one another, but I can’t imagine they’re on each other’s Christmas card list.

The tensions started to properly show back in 2024, when Haaland threw the ball into the back of Gabriel’s head while celebrating a late Manchester City equalizer. The two had been battling all game and the Norwegian got the last laugh on that occasion.

Five months later, the roles were reversed. This time, Arsenal popped City 5-1 and Gabriel very much enjoyed laughing and celebrating in Haaland’s face. It started a feud that’s rumbled on ever since.

Just a few months ago in April, Gabriel was lucky not to be sent off after appearing to throw his head towards Haaland. Much to his credit, the big Norwegian didn’t fall to the ground, so his rival was saved a potential red card.

It’s just a fantastically prickly relationship in general. They’ve squared up to each other countless times, pushed each other around and genuinely been great entertainment whenever they’ve come face to face. They’ve also taken little jibes at each other off the pitch – all in what appears to be good humor.

What makes the rivalry even better is that both are at the very top of their game. Gabriel has become one of the most reliable defenders in world soccer, while Haaland is simply extraordinary.

Today marks a new and an international chapter in the love-hate relationship. Whoever gets the better of the other might determine which country heads into the quarterfinals and which team’s World Cup dream is over.

Given Haaland has already scored five goals in what is his first World Cup, Gabriel will have his hands full. Time to kick back with a box of popcorn.

Brazil vs. Norway

When? 4 p.m. ET

Where? New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

Brazil’s quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup crown continues against Norway.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side opened with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Morocco but responded with two 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland to top Group C on goal difference.

The Round of 32 was far less routine, but Brazil’s 2-1 comeback victory over Japan – sealed by Gabriel Martinelli’s dramatic 95th-minute winner – showed the Seleção is up for a fight.

This game also pits two of the tournament’s standout players against each other, as Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has shone for Brazil with four goals and one assist and Manchester City’s Haaland is firmly in the Golden Boot race with five goals.

Haaland was rested for Norway’s final group game against France, as wins over Senegal and Iraq had already secured qualification. But he returned to score the late winner in a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

If the Røde, Hvite, Blå are to pull off an upset, their prolific No. 9 will almost certainly be the difference-maker.

The winner will face either co-host Mexico or England in the quarterfinal on July 11 in Miami.

Quote of the Day

The words of Canada manager Jesse Marsch after his side was beaten 3-0 by Morocco in the Round of 16 yesterday.

Marsch was very passionate and clearly very proud of his team after the defeat, and rightly so. Canada, a little unlucky to lose so heavily, has made history this summer after making the knockout rounds for the first time and will have undoubtedly spread joy and inspired a new generation in the country.

Still, it’s a hard sell to say you’d rather be a Canada fan this morning. After all, Morocco’s World Cup dream is still alive and kicking.

Balogun teammate talks disappointment of US striker’s red card

Our CNN Sports colleague Don Riddell spoke with United States midfielder Diego Luna, who missed out on 2026 World Cup selection, about Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card in the USA’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mexico vs. England

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, Mexico

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

Mexico has been one of the standout teams of the tournament and enters this game brimming with confidence.

El Tri comfortably topped Group A after notching three wins without conceding a single goal, before beating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32, meaning the Mexican defense is yet to be breached at this tournament.

Javier Aguirre’s side is also playing its fifth straight match on home soil – and fourth at the Estadio Azteca – and victory here would see Mexico into just its third World Cup quarterfinal, matching its best-ever finish from 1970 and 1986 when it also served as tournament host.

England has been far from its best but still won Group L, before edging past DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 thanks to a crucial late brace from captain Harry Kane.

But this will be the Three Lions’ toughest test yet.

As well as the 2,200-meter (7,350 feet, nearly 1.4-mile) altitude, the Azteca also holds painful memories for England, which was knocked out here by Argentina in the 1986 quarterfinal thanks to both the deviousness (the “Hand of God”) and unique brilliance (the “Goal of the Century”) of Diego Maradona in the span of five minutes.

Thomas Tuchel’s side must overcome the weight of history if it’s to book a quarterfinal spot against Brazil or Norway in Miami on July 11. There had also been what appears to be a last-minute attempt to move the game up earlier in the day. But after a bit of a short soap opera between FIFA and the two federations, the 8 p.m. ET kickoff has been confirmed.

The World Cup in numbers: 10

As well as the heat, the humidity and the altitude, England will also have to battle Mexico’s ridiculous record at the Azteca Stadium.

To keep its title dreams alive, the Three Lions will have to do something no one has ever done before: beat Mexico at the Azteca in the World Cup. El Tri has played 10 times at the venue so far across three editions and remains unbeaten – eight wins and two draws.

Mexico’s all-time record at the Azteca is even more impressive, but you have to consider the quality of its opponent in a lot of those matches. A little digging makes it slightly less incredible that it’s lost only twice in official matches at the stadium, per the Associated Press.

Above anything else, this is one of the world’s greatest soccer arenas. It’s steeped in so much history and has played host to some of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport. Yes, it’s been revamped over the years, but from all accounts, it’s still kept hold of its original spirit and atmosphere.

The home advantage might make Mexico the favorite against England. That just wouldn’t be the case in almost any other stadium in the world.

The pubs – and schools – are staying open in England

CNN Sports’ Glen Levy fills us in on a great night for English pubs and a tough morning for English school children.

Back in England, the country which supposedly gave football to the world, everyone is clearly keeping calm and carrying on during this World Cup run. And while the pubs are staying open late for Sunday night’s England vs. Mexico match, life goes on as normal for a nation of children who would have hoped to watched their heroes.

The first problem for the football-mad nation is the Round of 16 match isn’t taking place on Sunday night due to pesky time zones. Instead, try 1:00am local time Monday on for size, which might be the worst possible time of the week for a game to take place. And that is presenting plenty of problems, most notably for people to enjoy watching the game at their local pub.

Nobody understands trying to placate the public quite like politicians, and thus outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is allowing pubs to stay open until 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

“Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to,” Starmer said on Thursday, which was a subtle reference to the “Three Lions” song that has soundtracked England fans’ continued pain over the years.

But while pub-going fans may well be nursing a later than usual Monday hangover, spare a thought for the country’s children, many of whom will be desperate to watch their heroes from home and then ideally spend the rest of Monday dreaming about Harry Kane and co lifting the trophy.

But as things stand, England’s youngsters aren’t getting a much-needed assist. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson holds the view that watching the game does not necessarily mean kids should miss school.

Understandably, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has implored parents to “write an excuse for school and let them watch football,” noting “there’s so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch.”

(Starmer disagreed, with his spokesperson saying children “should be in school on Monday,” but did concede that “obviously parents can make their own decisions.”)

By the looks of it, the score going into the match is Pubs 1-0 Schools. Can Tuchel’s plea result in beers and cheers all around?

The Final Whistle: Anyone know how Paraguay escaped without a yellow card yesterday?

Now, I understand that Paraguay couldn’t just go toe-to-toe with France in yesterday’s Round of 16 clash – a tie it eventually lost 1-0. And, of course, it has every right to get physical and aggressive with the French players in order to throw them off their game. After all, the Albirroja were huge underdogs.

But what happened in yesterday’s match was definitely crossing the line.

On more than one occasion, the Paraguayan players launched into tackles that could have hurt the recipient. Midfielder Matías Galarza was the main culprit. Twice, the 24-year-old lashed out at a French player off the ball; he looked intent on causing chaos.

Incredibly, Galarza didn’t pick up a yellow card. If you watched the game, you’d agree that should be impossible. He could have had about five. What’s even more remarkable was not a single Paraguay player was shown a yellow card during regular time, and yet France picked up three.

No wonder many on social media were questioning what on earth the referee was watching. In truth, he totally lost control of the game.

“I had never played a match like this, with so many hits,” France midfielder Manu Koné said after the win. “I mean, cheap shots, shoves in the back. So, yes, it was complicated.”

It’s ironic that the only goal came through a penalty for what was a very accidental foul, initially not given by the on-field referee, may I add. But even before Kylian Mbappé was allowed to take the spot-kick, Paraguay’s players were trying to get under his skin. Defender Gustavo Velázquez was even busy trying to scuff up the penalty spot. Naturally, no yellow card was given for that…

Paraguay has done brilliantly to get this far and fully deserved to reach the Round of 16, but it was a sad and undignified way to bow out of what was a brilliant summer for the team.

The-CNN-Wire

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