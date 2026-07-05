Norway stuns Brazil with two late goals to knock out the 5-time World Cup champions

By Hannah Keyser, CNN

East Rutherford, New Jersey (CNN) — Two late goals from Norway’s Erling Haaland on Sunday knocked out mighty Brazil, sending the five-time World Cup champions home in the Round of 16 and advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time.

The first goal, in the 79th minute, broke a long stalemate as the ascendant Norwegian team held off a Brazilian team that is no longer the World Cup powerhouse that their fans expect them to be. The second, scored with his left foot, came right at the end of normal time. Brazil scored a penalty in the final minute of the game, making the final score 2-1.

In front of a predominantly Brazilian crowd and with the haze of a pre-match pyrotechnic display still dissipating, Norway seemed to leap out to a lead in the first few minutes with a goal by Patrick Berg, but it was quickly ruled offside.

A mistake from the Brazilians early on will be long remembered.

The crowd was incensed after Matheus Cunha was taken down by Kristoffer Ajer with no penalty called. The play was sent to VAR and the penalty awarded, but the Brazilians in the stands and in the press box were only mostly placated by this development. They wanted it awarded unequivocally. No matter. The stutter-step approach by Bruno Guimãraes on the penalty kick failed anyway and the game remained scoreless into the first hydration break.

The remainder of the first half was underwhelming. This clash of could-be titans proved to be too evenly matched for much action. Both teams made plenty of plays – but failed to finish them.

Brazil got their best opportunity since the penalty kick in the 60th minute when the 19-year-old Endrick got a clear run at Norway’s goal just after replacing Cunha. His shot went wide, though, and a couple more attempts by Brazil in the following few minutes were thwarted by Ørjan Nyland, Norway’s 35-year-old goalkeeper.

Just before the second half hydration break, Neymar subbed in and the Brazilian fans got a chance to give a full-throated cheer for the first time today, and the final time in the tournament.

But it took until the final 10 minutes of the game for Haaland, the star Norwegian forward, to strike and deliver his team into uncharted World Cup waters.

Haaland’s second goal left the Brazilian team desperate and tempers flared throughout stoppage time. Neymar was involved in some shoving on the pitch and even after he scored on the penalty kick was seen jawing at Nyland. Norway’s goalkeeper was unbothered, smiling down at the legend of the sport. Even with their lead halved, a victory was virtually secured. Time expired seconds later: Norway won.

Both fanbases lingered after the match. The sea of yellow applauding the efforts of the dejected Brazilian players who milled about, seemingly unwilling to accept that a match that took so long to really get going was over so quickly.

Across the pitch, the Norwegian team gathered in a joyous huddle before assembling themselves in neat rows facing their fan section as they prepared to row. This time, Haaland himself manned the drum that led the now-famous celebration.

As they rowed in remarkable unison, some of the Brazilian fans scattered throughout the stadium, joined in. Inspired, perhaps, by Haaland’s incredible performance to switch allegiances.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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