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LeBron James says he’s decided to play for the Philadelphia 76ers

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Published 9:47 AM

By Jill Martin, Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James has made his decision and chosen his next NBA team.

After moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers, James announced Friday he’s chosen the Philadelphia 76ers as his landing spot.

James, 41, will be entering his record-extending 24th NBA season.

He left the Lakers in June after eight years of largely mixed results. His tenure began with an NBA championship in his second year in Hollywood, when he won the title in the Covid-19-induced bubble. Since then, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has broken multiple NBA records in the purple and gold, most notably surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

However, James was never able to bring the Lakers back to that championship level after that 2020 season, even after the team added Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade in 2025. The Lakers were swept in the second round this past season by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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