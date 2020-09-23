CDC director tells Senate that ‘more than 90% of U.S. population remains susceptible’ to Covid-19

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC -- Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a majority of Americans remain susceptible to Covid-19.

Speaking to the U.S. Senate Health Committee on Wednesday, Redfield said, “CDC is in the process of a very large, sequential study across the entire United States, measuring serology.”

“The preliminary results on the first round show that a majority of our nation – more than 90% of the population – remains susceptible,” he said.

“It varies in different geographic parts from states,” he said. “We’ll have that finalized and probably published in the next week or so.”

“But it does show that a majority of Americans are still susceptible to this virus,” Redfield said.

Redfield was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts in testifying before the Senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

The hearing comes as more than 200,000 people have died in the U.S. from Covid-19. The U.S. leads the world in total cases.