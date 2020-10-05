New Mexico governor quarantined after possible virus exposure

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday afternoon that she is quarantining after potential exposure to Covid-19.

The governor's office said in a statement that a custodian at the governor's residence who reported feeling ill late last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The statement said the custodian wore a mask at all times, and did not come into personal contact with the governor.

While Lujan Grisham said she tested negative and has no virus symptoms, she will quarantine as a precaution.

“We have all seen how quickly Covid-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House. Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican, and therefore I will continue to quarantine until such time as it can be determined with 100 percent certainty that I am not carrying the virus," she said.

The governor and her fiancé will quarantine at home in Santa Fe for at least two weeks, but she still plans to hold a Covid-19 briefing later this week and will do so remotely.