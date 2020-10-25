El Paso Convention Center to be converted into makeshift hospital due to virus surge

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Convention Center downtown will be converted into an auxiliary hospital of up to 100 beds to deal with a massive surge in Covid-19 patients needing medical care, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday.

The governor said the Texas Department of Emergency Management would lead the conversion, which is aimed at expanding hospital capacity locally.

"Opening this week, the alternate care site will be located at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center and have a capacity of 50 beds and can expand to 100 beds if needed," said a statement from the governor's office.

Abbott said the state has already sent 900 doctors, nurses and other medical staff to El Paso, some of which will be utilized to staff the convention center hospital.

This latest announcement from Abbott comes a day after he made a request to the federal government to use the old William Beaumont Army hospital to house non-Covid patients. It also comes after an announcement by El Paso's hospitals to airlift some patients to hospitals elsewhere in the state due to the lack of bed space.

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 reached a record 786 patients in El Paso on Sunday, up from 259 in less than three weeks— which is a 300% increase, health officials said.