Experimental drug given to Trump to treat Covid-19 wins FDA approval

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday said it will allow for the emergency use of Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment, the New York Times and Washington Post reported.

It was one of the drugs given to President Donald Trump after he was admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus in early October.

The emergency authorization is to treat mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms in high-risk adults and children ages 12 and older.

"Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Regeneron said it will have produced enough of the treatment for 80,000 patients by the end of this month and 300,000 patients by the end of January.

The federal government will purchase the doses and handle distribution of the treatment.