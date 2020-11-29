No new virus deaths, under 400 added cases in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- There were no new Covid-19 deaths reported Sunday morning in El Paso County, and the number of added infections grew by under 400.

While hundreds of deaths are currently under investigation in the county, the virus death toll for now held steady at 923, health officials said. They also reported 346 new cases and 32 delayed positives.

Currently, officials said there were 37,264 active cases as of Sunday, which marked a decline from Saturday's record high of 37,381.

Hospitalizations due to the virus remained unchanged Sunday at 930, with 300 of those patients in ICUs and 195 requiring ventilators.

Complete Covid-19 data from the El Paso health department can be viewed at EPStrong.org.