El Paso sees 27 more virus deaths for 3rd deadliest day of pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. It was the county's third deadliest day of the pandemic and brings the death toll to 941 in El Paso County.

The latest fatalities include 16 women and 11 men ranging in age from their 40's to their 90's...

1 woman in her 40s

2 men in their 50s

3 women in their 50s

2 men in their 60s

5 women in their 60s

6 men in their 70s

4 women in their 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

Health officials also reported 545 new cases, plus 147 delayed cases.

Active cases dropped to 37, 586, which was 115 fewer than the day before. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 88,491 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 49,308 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.