A Russian journalist has been detained for posts criticizing the military, his lawyer says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has been detained on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military. Sergei Mingazov’s lawyer said on Facebook Friday that the journalist is being held in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk. The lawyer said that Mingazov was detained because of social media posts he made about the Ukrainian city of Bucha. More than 400 bodies of civilians were found in Bucha. Many of them bore signs of torture after Russian forces pulled out in April 2022. Mingazov will appear in court on Saturday on the charge of spreading false information. That could send him to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted.

