Watch LIVE at 3PM: El Paso virus briefing as health department says it won’t shorten quarantine lengths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo along with other city and health officials were scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. Thursday briefing from City Hall to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation locally.

The news conference comes as the El Paso Department of Public Health announces that it won't adopt new U.S. Centers for Disease Control quarantine alternatives due to the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations locally.

In the new guidance, the CDC said people could leave quarantine without taking a test if they do not develop any symptoms 10 days after being exposed to someone else with the virus, or after seven days with a negative test result and no symptoms.

"The CDC’s publication states local public health authorities determine and establish quarantine options for their local jurisdictions based on current situations. Taking all the available data and information into account, the Department of Public Health will continue requiring individuals exposed to Covid-19 to quarantine for 14 days," the health department said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, El Paso recorded its third deadliest day of the pandemic with 27 additional victims added to the coronavirus fatality tally, which has now reached 968. That death toll is expected to continue to grow as there are also 603 deaths currently under investigation.