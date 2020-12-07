After Trump officials turned down Pfizer offer, U.S. may not get more vaccines doses until June
WASHINGTON, DC — The Trump administration declined additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine late this summer when the pharmaceutical company offered them to the U.S. government, a senior Trump administration official familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.
Pfizer may be unable to produce more of the vaccine for United States citizens until June 2021 because it has committed those doses to other countries.
"The U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, and Pfizer is ready to begin shipping initial doses soon after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA," Pfizer told ABC News in a statement.
"Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement. The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government."
The development was first reported by New York Times.
