Skip to Content
Weather

Dry and breezy conditions continue across the Borderland

By
New
Published 2:49 PM

Happy Monday! Today is expected to be another hot day, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

A shortwave passing over the area will bring breezy winds and high clouds this afternoon and evening.

By early evening, a Pacific cool front linked to this shortwave will advance into western regions, potentially ushering in mild northwesterly breezes and causing a slight decrease in temperatures for Tuesday.

Clouds are expected to clear by Tuesday morning.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content