Dry and breezy conditions continue across the Borderland
Happy Monday! Today is expected to be another hot day, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s.
A shortwave passing over the area will bring breezy winds and high clouds this afternoon and evening.
By early evening, a Pacific cool front linked to this shortwave will advance into western regions, potentially ushering in mild northwesterly breezes and causing a slight decrease in temperatures for Tuesday.
Clouds are expected to clear by Tuesday morning.