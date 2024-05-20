El Paso City Council votes to close contract with El Paso Zoological Society

Update: City council voted 6 to 1 to close its contract with the El Paso Zoological Society.

Representative for District 2, Dr. Josh Acevedo, was the only city council member to vote no.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is discussing closing its contract with the El Paso Zoological Society behind closed doors, during the council's executive session Monday. This comes amidst tensions that have built up between the bodies, after their agreement expired March 17.

Sunday, the City of El Paso responded to statements made by the zoological society, in which the society claimed the city demanded unrestricted access to its funds. The city said that never happened.

The city said they want the society to account for and transfer the funds it holds after the licensing agreement between the two bodies expired.

The zoological society opposes that request, saying the city has no legal basis now that the contract has expired. The city said the society is obligated to do so to be used for their intended purpose.

The previous agreement outlined that the society would sell zoo memberships, and would retain 75% of the sales. That money was to be used for the betterment of the zoo, as well as projects and society operations. The other 25% would be used for operations and promotions at the zoo.

