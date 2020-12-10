New Mexico governor set to hold virus briefing amid new order limiting non-essential surgeries

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials were set to hold a 3 p.m. Thursday briefing on Covid-19 as they issued a new public health order limiting non-essential surgeries.

It comes as New Mexico continues to report more than 1,000 new virus cases a day and dozens of daily deaths.

ABC affiliate KOAT reported that under the new order, all hospital acute care facilities in the state may not provide non-essential surgical procedures.

Surgeries are deemed nonessential if their delay won’t present risk to the patients’ health.

The order will begin Friday and run through Jan. 4; it does not apply to emergency medical care.

The governor and other state leaders said they hope this measure will keep New Mexico hospitals from becoming too overwhelmed.

