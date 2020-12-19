El Paso virus deaths rise to 1,284; active cases total 36,065

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Saturday morning reported four more coronavirus deaths, 339 new cases and 49 delayed positive results.

The number of active infections in El Paso County stands at 36,065, which is down slightly from the prior day and is at its lowest level in roughly a month.

The latest deaths involved a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The pandemic is now officially confirmed to have claimed the lives of 1,284 El Pasoans to date, although that toll is likely to continue growing as hundreds of additional suspected Covid deaths remain under investigation.

Health officials said there were 538 patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 as of Saturday morning, which represents 23% of all El Paso hospitalizations. The state threshold to lower restrictions currently in place is 15%.

Of those hospitalized Saturday, 208 patients were listed in intensive care and 151 required the use of ventilators.

To date, there have been 94,918 El Pasoans infected with the virus, with officials estimating that 56,965, or about 60%, have recovered. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found at EPStrong.org.