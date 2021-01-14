Watch LIVE: Officials hold briefing as El Paso receives 5,000 more virus vaccines

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced Thursday it was receiving 5,000 additional Covid-19 vaccines after exhausting its previous 5,000 doses at a mega-site distribution earlier this week.

Word of the receipt of the added vaccines came as County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Oscar Leeser were set to hold a 4 p.m. news conference on El Paso's vaccination efforts.

The health department said those who have pre-registered with it for vaccination should be on the lookout for a phone call or email today if they are selected to be vaccinated in this next round.

Only those who are healthcare workers, are over age 65 or who suffer from a critical medical condition are currently eligible to receive a vaccination under state of Texas guidelines.

Officials said El Paso is getting about 3% of the state's latest vaccine allotment, even though the community is less than 2% of the state's population.