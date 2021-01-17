3 new El Paso virus deaths as pandemic fatality toll reaches 1,582

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Health officials on Sunday morning reported three more coronavirus deaths, raising El Paso County's pandemic's death toll to 1,582.

The latest victims were two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s.

That death tally will continue growing as more than 500 likely virus deaths are currently listed as under investigation. Once officials confirm the cause of death as Covid-19, those individuals are officially added to the count.

Meantime, there were also 365 more infections indicated on Sunday, with a total of 35,467 active cases.

In El Paso's hospitals, officials said there were 447 Covid-19 patients being cared for on Sunday morning. Of those, 152 were listed in intensive care while 100 remained on ventilators.

El Paso's cumulative virus case count stands at 106,667, with health leaders estimating 69,048 recoveries. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons may still experience ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPStrong.org.