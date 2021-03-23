Texas to open Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults next week

Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COvid-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29, according to the Department of State Health Services.

The department said in a press release that the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, in a statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

The department expects vaccine supplies to increase next week. DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people ages 80 and older when scheduling appointments.

DSHS is also planning to launch a new registration website next week, which will allow people to register for vaccines through some public health providers. The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to find upcoming DSHS vaccine clinics. Additional information can be found here.

The department said Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning.