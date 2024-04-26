Las Cruces man found guilty of possessing an unregistered firearm and illegally receiving ammunition while under indictment

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man, 32-year-old Delbert Tyler Trevino, has been found guilty by a federal jury of possessing an unregistered short-barreled AR-15, and illegally receiving ammunition while under indictment.

Court documents say the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office issued a search warrant for Trevino's home in connection to a homicide investigation on September 2nd, 2022. Authorities recovered the short-barreled rifle from the home Trevino was residing at the time. Documents say the rifle was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Prior to possessing the unregistered rifle, Trevino was under indictment for three felonies in El Paso. Authorities say Trevino illegally purchased 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Las Cruces two different times. 9mm casings were also found in the home and Trevino's truck during the September 2nd, 2022 search warrant execution.

The Court ordered Trevino to remain in detention pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. Trevino faces up to 10 years in prison for the rifle charge, and up to 5 years for the illegal possession of ammunition. Trevino may have the chance to have up to 3 years of supervised release after his imprisonment. Trevino does not have the chance for parole because parole is not offered in the federal system.