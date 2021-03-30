Skip to Content
Coronavirus

Updated
today at 7:23 pm
Published 7:20 pm

El Paso County to give 1,500 vaccine shots on first-come, first-served basis in Vinton area on Thursday

Hundreds of cars line up to get the vaccine in Montana Vista.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- An estimated 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be available for El Pasoans in the Vinton area on Thursday in a first-come, first-served vaccination effort.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, in an announcement posted to social media on Tuesday evening, said the event will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at 510 E. Vinton.

The effort, which is targeted towards vaccinating residents in under-served areas of the community, will continue throughout the day until the vaccine supply is depleted.

Samaniego encouraged residents to be prepared by filling out their registration form and questionnaire in advance. It can be found online at: epcountyesd2.org.

This marks the second first-come, first-served vaccination clinic conducted by El Paso County. A similar event was held last week in the Montana Vista area.

Jim Parker

