El Paso County gives 1,400 COVID-19 vaccines on first come first serve basis

EL PASO, Texas -- 1,400 doses of the COVID-19 were available for El Pasoans specifically in the Montana Vista area on Friday.

The event was first-come-first-serve targeted towards vaccinating residents in the underserved community.

The event started at 9 a.m. on the 5400 block of Paso View Drive off Oleary Drive. Those 18 years and older were able to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Hundreds of cars were lined up for miles on Oleary Friday morning. The Montana Vista fire chief told ABC-7 residents who live in the area were prioritized and asked those who didn’t to wait until noon. However, traffic on Oleary was backed up and by 10:30 a.m. the chief opened it up to everyone.

The chief said the state let him know they had allocated 1,200 on Monday, giving him just a few days to plan the event. An additional 200 doses were allocated for Friday’s event.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there are still several kinks that need to be worked out but hopes they can have another event like this in the near future.