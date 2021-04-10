Covid-19 deaths grow by 9 in El Paso as toll nears 2,500

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Saturday announced nine new deaths due to Covid-19.

The latest victims included a man in his 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man and a woman in their 90s.

El Paso's pandemic death toll rose to 2,473.

Officials also reported 155 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, putting the total case count to date at 131,159. Of those, 2,350 are currently active infections.

As of Saturday morning, there were 160 El Pasoans hospitalized due to Covid-related illness, with 51 of those patients listed in intensive care and 31 requiring the use of ventilators.

Health officials estimate that 126,193 El Pasoans have recovered from the virus, although doctors caution that some recovered persons may experience long term health impacts as a result of having once been infected.

Complete El Paso health department coronavirus data is available by visiting EPstrong.org.