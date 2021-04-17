El Paso is 4 virus deaths away from reaching pandemic toll of 2,500

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Saturday reported two more Covid-19 deaths and 94 additional confirmed virus cases.

The latest deaths included a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

El Paso County's cumulative pandemic totals have reached 2,496 deaths and of 132,132 cases, of which 2,483 are active infections.

There were 176 El Pasoans hospitalized due to virus-related illness on Saturday (up 7 from Friday), with 50 of those patients listed in intensive care and 28 requiring the use of ventilators.

It is estimated that 127,020 El Pasoans have recovered from Covid-19, although doctors caution that some recovered persons may still face ongoing health issues as a result of having been infected.

As of Saturday, officials said over a half-million (557,054 to be precise) vaccine doses have been administered in El Paso.

For a complete look at the El Paso health department's Covid-19 data, visit EPStrong.org.