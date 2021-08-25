10 new cases of Covid-19’s Delta variant found in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas – Ten new cases of the highly contagious Covid -19 Delta variant have been confirmed among El Pasoans, including one breakthrough case, the local Department of Public Health said Wednesday evening.

In a statement, El Paso health officials provided the following breakdown:

There are 7 males and 3 females.

Three of the 10 patients are under the age of 18, five are in their 30s, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s.

One of the patients was fully vaccinated and has underlying health conditions, the remaining nine were unvaccinated and none of the patients were hospitalized.

Seven of the patients reported having traveled within two weeks before experiencing symptoms.

With three Delta variant cases having been previously confirmed, the total number of Delta variant cases detected in El Paso County has now grown to 13.

"The samples for the patients were collected during the last week of July and the first week of August. All 10 patients are now past the infectious period and out of isolation," the health department statement said.

Health leaders urged El Pasoans to get tested for Covid if they experience any coronavirus symptoms, have recently traveled or have come in contact with an infected person, as they noted that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 80 percent of all new Covid cases across the nation.

"The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as Covid-19; however, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially younger individuals," the DPH statement said.

Officials also urged El Pasoans to get vaccinated if they hadn't yet done so, as they pointed out that vaccinated people tend to be either asymptomatic or experience very mild symptoms if they contract the Delta variant.