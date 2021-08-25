ICUs over 90% full due to Covid in 8 states, including Texas
WASHINGTON, DC -- There are now over 100,000 Covid-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, the most in seven months, according to federal data.
The rate of hospital admissions per capita among Americans 29 and younger is at the highest point of the pandemic, according to federal data.
Compared with July 4, six times as many children are being admitted to hospitals, and daily deaths are up 281% over the last six weeks to 775, according to federal data.
Eight states have ICUs over 90% full: Alabama (100%), Arkansas (89.58%), Florida (93.52%), Georgia (92.74%), Kentucky (89.33%), Mississippi (92.93%), Oklahoma (88.93%) and Texas (93.12%).
According to what federal data? The article leaves out the fact that hospital ICUs are well understaffed so less beds available and have other non-covid patients.
As of this morning, 2,771 people in El Paso County have died from COVID. That is out of the 141,043 people that caught it. The death rate is 1.9%. And, had Samaniego not told other cities to send their sick here, there would be no ICU problem.
El Paso County has about 750,000 population. As of this morning, 141,041 have caught it since this began 18 months ago. That means 18.8% of the population caught it in 18 months.