ICUs over 90% full due to Covid in 8 states, including Texas

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC -- There are now over 100,000 Covid-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, the most in seven months, according to federal data.

The rate of hospital admissions per capita among Americans 29 and younger is at the highest point of the pandemic, according to federal data.

Compared with July 4, six times as many children are being admitted to hospitals, and daily deaths are up 281% over the last six weeks to 775, according to federal data.

Eight states have ICUs over 90% full: Alabama (100%), Arkansas (89.58%), Florida (93.52%), Georgia (92.74%), Kentucky (89.33%), Mississippi (92.93%), Oklahoma (88.93%) and Texas (93.12%).