El Paso Fire Department recognized as one of North America’s 100 best fleets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department’s Fleet Services announced its recognition as #56 among the NAFA Fleet Management Association's 100 best fleets in America, marking a significant climb from its previous rank of #74 in 2023.

The Fire Department held the position of #93 in 2022 and has been recognized by NAFA every year since 2018.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the top 100 fleets in America, which is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Fire Chief Jonathan Killings. "This accomplishment motivates us to continue to strive for excellence in maintaining our fleet and providing reliable services to our community."

The ranking process for the NAFA 100 Best Fleets in America evaluates various criteria, including accountability, technology use, collaboration, efficiency, and sustainable practices.