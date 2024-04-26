El Paso FBI warns of rising sexual assaults on planes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI is warning travelers taking to the air about the rising rate of sexual assaults happening on airplanes.

FBI El Paso wants the public to be aware of their surroundings as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and instructs the public to immediately alert a flight attendant if they believe they have encountered physical or verbal sexual misconduct.

The FBI warns sexual assault on an aircraft is a felony, which can be punishable by prison.