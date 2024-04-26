Skip to Content
News

El Paso FBI warns of rising sexual assaults on planes

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI is warning travelers taking to the air about the rising rate of sexual assaults happening on airplanes.

FBI El Paso wants the public to be aware of their surroundings as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and instructs the public to immediately alert a flight attendant if they believe they have encountered physical or verbal sexual misconduct.

The FBI warns sexual assault on an aircraft is a felony, which can be punishable by prison.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content