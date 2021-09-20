4 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 8 new Covid deaths; 5 more Delta variant cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Eight more El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with four of those being breakthrough deaths involving fully vaccinated individuals, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

All eight deaths involved people with underlying health conditions, officials indicated, and included:

1 man in his 60s

2 women in their 60s

2 men in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 80s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 22.

Meanwhile, 639 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso, with 171 of those being breakthrough infections.

In addition, there were five new confirmed cases of the Delta variant in El Paso resulting in a total of 18 to date. The latest variant infections involved 2 males and 3 females, officials said. One was under the age of 12, two in their 30s, and one each in their 40s and 50s.

One of those five contracting the Delta variant was fully-vaccinated while the other four were unvaccinated. None of the five required hospitalization as they all experienced mild symptoms, public health leaders said.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 1,479.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 139,479. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.