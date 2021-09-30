El Paso’s mask mandate put on hold by appeals court

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — A state appeals court ruling late Thursday overturned El Paso’s Health Authority order requiring the wearing of face masks at public indoor venues.

The Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso set aside the mask mandate until it can decide an appeal of that order.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton sued to overturn the order arguing that it usurps the governor’s authority. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting local authorities from imposing mask rules or other restrictions.

A lower court had decided in favor of Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza’s order and said the governor didn’t have the power under state law to block the local health mandate.