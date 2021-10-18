3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 11 new Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- A total of eleven El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with three of those being breakthrough deaths involving fully-vaccinated people, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Nine of the eleven latest victims had underlying health issues; the deceased ranged in age from their 40s to 90s and included:

2 – women in their 40s

1 – man in his 50s

1 – woman in her 50s

2 – men in their 60s

1 – woman in her 60s

2 – men in their 80s

1 – woman in her 80s

1 – man in his 90s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 29 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,817.

Meanwhile, 765 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 230 of those being breakthrough infections.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 1,891.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 142,289. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.