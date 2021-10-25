Grim milestone: Over 5,000 Covid deaths in New Mexico; over 500 in Dona Ana County

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19, officials said Monday.

Of those deaths, 533 have occurred in Dona Ana County, with 99 in Otero County and 9 in Luna County.

Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated and 93% percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated.

In all, the state has seen 271,212 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5,002 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.