Grim milestone: Over 5,000 Covid deaths in New Mexico; over 500 in Dona Ana County
SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19, officials said Monday.
Of those deaths, 533 have occurred in Dona Ana County, with 99 in Otero County and 9 in Luna County.
Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated and 93% percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated.
In all, the state has seen 271,212 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5,002 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
5000 covid deaths in a state with over 2 million people? Keep up the panic p.o.r.n.
0.25%