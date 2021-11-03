El Paso Health Dept. to host community forums on Covid vaccine safety for kids

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health plans to host two virtual community forums with Borderland doctors for interactive question and answer sessions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine for children as well as pregnant women.

“It is imperative that parents in our community are informed on the Covid-19 vaccine so they may have the tools necessary to make a crucial decision to vaccinate their children,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora. “It is exciting to be able to provide the vaccine to our young population, which will help our region strengthen the health and wellness for our loved ones.”

Health officials said there will be discussion sessions for families held in both English and Spanish as follows:

ENGLISH FORUM

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Meeting Link: English Forum

Call in (audio only):

(915) 212-4096

Conf. ID: 896 928 939#

SPANISH FORUM

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Meeting Link: Spanish Forum

Call in (audio only):

(915) 212-4096

Conf. ID: 561 293 959#

The health department said in order to participate in the forums, you'll need to download the free Microsoft Teams application and join the meeting on your computer or by mobile app.

The two sessions will be led by pediatricians and family doctors addressing the following topics:

· Covid-19 Strains, Variants and Vaccines: Dr. Glenn Fennelly, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist

· Vaccine Safety for children 5 years of age and older: Dr. Hector Ocaranza, Pediatrician

· Vaccine Safety for Pregnant Women: Dr. Joel Hendryx, OBGYN

· Vaccine Confidence for Boosters and Third Dose: Dr. Juan Perez, Family Practice

The health department has a variety of Covid-19 resources including testing information, vaccination data and prevention tips available at epstrong.org.