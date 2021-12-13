El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll at 25, with youngest victim in his 20s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 25 El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon, marking over 50 coronavirus fatalities in the past two weeks. Last week there were 30 deaths.

Officials said all 25 of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and there were five breakthrough deaths; the youngest of the deceased was a man in his 20s and the entire list of victims includes:

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

3 men in their 60s

5 women in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

3 women in their 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

The total number of breakthrough deaths involving those who were vaccinated now totals 52 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,927.

Meanwhile, 4,264 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 1,347 of those being breakthrough infections.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 7,703.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 157,699. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.