El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll soars to 30, with 3 victims in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 30 El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon, marking a tripling in the coronavirus fatality tally from the prior week when there were just nine.

Officials said 29 of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and there were eight breakthrough deaths; the youngest of the deceased were three victims in their 20s and the entire list of victims includes:

1 man in his 20s

2 women in their 20s

3 women in their 30s

2 men in their 40s

3 men in their 50s

3 women in their 50s

1 man in his 60s

1 woman in her 60s

5 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

1 man in his 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

2 women in their 90s

1 women in her 100s

The total number of breakthrough deaths involving those who were vaccinated now totals 47 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,902.

Meanwhile, 4,069 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 1,443 of those being breakthrough infections. Officials didn't indicate any new cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant; the total number of those cases remained at 20. There were also no cases reported as yet of the new Omicron variant.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 7,361.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 153,520. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.