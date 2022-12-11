Child hospitalized after being partially run over during Alamogordo Christmas parade

ALAMAGORDO, New Mexico - A child was was sent to the hospital Saturday night after an incident during a Christmas parade in Alamogordo, according to a report from KVIA's news partner KOAT.

The child was transported to El Paso for medical treatment.

KOAT's report said that according to police, the child got caught underneath a tire, and was partially run over.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the child's current condition.