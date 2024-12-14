One person shot and injured after Horizon Police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office respond to a criminal trespass call

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Rangers and the Internal Affairs Shooting Review Team for the El Paso County Sheriff's investigate after an officer-involved shooting involving the Horizon City Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Saturday at the 14300 Block of Desert Point Dr.

The Sheriff's Office said a Horizon City Police officers responded to the house on a criminal trespass and violation of protective order call.

The officers found a person with a firearm and called the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiators and Crisis Intervention Team to de-escalate the situation.

The CIT stated that after "extensive negotiations, the subject approached law enforcement officers in a threatening manner with the fire arm".

One of the officers involved shot at the subject, who was later taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office could not confirm if it was a Horizon Police officer or an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy that shot the suspect.

A multi agency response is conducting an investigation, including the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, Internal Affairs, and the Texas Rangers.

The area surrounding the home is closed to the public while the investigation is underway.

The Sheriff says there is no threat to the public and no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.