Several people injured after crash in El Paso’s lower valley

UPDATE: El Paso Fire report 3 patients were injured in a crash in the lower valley. Two were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, another received minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Two other passengers were assessed at the scene but refused transport.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department is at the corner of Stiles and N. Carolina after a crash was reported just before 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

