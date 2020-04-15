‘Mandalorian’ documentary series coming to Disney+

Entertainment

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Disney+ is premiering “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” a docuseries about “The Mandalorian.”

Executive Producer Jon Favreau will take viewers behind the scenes of the show in the eight-episode series.

The cast and crew will be featured, and each chapter will explore a different facet of “The Madalorian” through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Favreau said they discuss his filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ “Star Wars,” special effects, the musical score and the technology used to film.

The series will debut on May 4, the day “Star Wars” fans celebrate all-things “Star Wars.” It will stream every Friday on Disney+.